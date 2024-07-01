NBA Rumors: Grading 8 biggest headlining moves from day 1 of free agency
The Orlando Magic make splash move for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Grade: A
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, the Orlando Magic were one of the teams linked to every big name set to hit the open market. With the step forward that the team made this past season, it would make sense for the Magic to be open to making a splash move this offseason. And in the end, that's exactly what transpired as Orlando inked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal to open free agency. For a team that needed shooting and defense from a veteran guard, that's exactly what the Magic are going to get from KCP heading into the start of next season.
The signing of KCP may not make as many headlines as acquiring Klay Thompson or Paul George would've made but this is a signing that makes sense and feels right. KCP is the type of player who will be able to come in and make an immediate impact as a seamless fit on the young Magic.
The best part of this signing is that the Magic could still have another move or two left before calling it an offseason.