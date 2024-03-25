Are the red-hot Rockets going to catch the Lakers or Warriors in West standings?
The Houston Rockets are streaking and may be able to snag one of the final Play-In Tournament spots in the Western Conference.
The Houston Rockets are streaking and may be able to snag one of the final Play-In Tournament spots in the Western Conference.
Just a few weeks ago on March 1, the Houston Rockets found themselves ranked 12 in the Western Conference standings and, perhaps most discouraging, seven games back of the 10th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. With a little more than a month left in the regular season, the outlook for the Rockets looked bleak and the dream of making the postseason, even as a Play-In Tournament team, appeared even less plausible.
However, during the month of March, it's almost as if something began to click for the Rockets. Since the start of March, the Rockets 10-1. Houston currently finds themselves on an eight-game winning streak and over the last 11 games, the Rockets have made up a ton of ground in the standings.
Heading into the final three weeks of the season, the Rockets are 11th in the West standings and just one game back of the Golden State Warriors for the 10th seed. The Rockets still very much have their work cut out for them if they want to pass the Warriors in the standings but do have one more matchup with them before the end of the season.
Considering where this team was just a few weeks ago, it's amazing how much ground the Rockets have made up in the standings in a matter of a few weeks. The question is, do the Rockets have enough left in the tank to complete the comeback and snag one of the final spots in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament?
What hurdles must the Houston Rockets overcome to make the postseason?
Even though the Rockets have continued their impressive play without Alperen Sengun, who may miss the remainder of the regular season, you'd have to imagine that at some point, they're going to miss his presence in the lineup. At the very least, it's something to keep an eye on as the Rockets' schedule tightens up a bit over the next week and a half.
The Rockets also have the most difficult remaining schedule between the three teams that are fighting for the final two spots of the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. Over the next eight days, the Rockets will have to play the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves. That could end up deciding the season for the Rockets.
But make no mistake, the Warriors have to be concerned with the surging Rockets.