NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson to call Warriors' bluff by exploring free-agency offers
There's a very good chance that the 2024 NBA Free Agency period opens up with a bang this summer. At this point, you can't help but wonder if Klay Thompson switching jerseys could be part of those early-offseason festivities. As the start of NBA Free Agency inches closer and closer, officially set to begin June 30 at 6:00 p.m., the evidence continues to mount surrounding the potential of Klay leaving the Golden State Warriors once the free-agency window opens.
At the very least, Klay intends to explore outside offers. According to a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Klay is expected to "seek offers elsewhere" when free agency opens. What had been previously speculated has now been reiterated less than two weeks before the start of free agency. With the Warriors and Klay not close to a contract agreement, it appears as if the former is ready to seriously consider the possibility of signing with a new team this summer.
Whether or not it will actually come to fruition remains to be seen. However, perhaps now more than ever, it appears as if there's a real chance that Klay has played his final game in a Warriors uniform.
The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot heading into the NBA offseason
Admittedly, the Warriors are in a difficult situation heading into the offseason. With already one of the most expensive rosters in the league, they're expected to re-sign Klay to a hefty extension. As you would expect, that could create some difficult conversations in that front office. However, after re-signing Draymond Green last summer, it would make little sense for Golden State to punt on Klay now.
That's why despite these recent reports of Klay being at odds with the Warriors, it would still be somewhat of a surprise if he and the team didn't come to some sort of resolution. Even if it does come at the expense of an Andrew Wiggins trade at some point this offseason.
At least for now, the Warriors and Klay appear to be playing one expensive game of chicken. This is not all that surprising in the business that is the NBA, especially of late. However, if the two sides aren't careful, this is the type of situation that can result in no winners.