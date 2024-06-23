NBA Rumors: Knicks could emerge as dark horse suitor for disgruntled star
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks are a team to keep a close eye on if Paul George ends up on the trade block this offseason.
Falling one game short of the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, the New York Knicks are likely going to enter next season as one of the favorites to make another deep playoff run. Even more so if they're able to make a splash addition this offseason. While the Knicks don't have much cap space to pursue a big-name free agent this summer, they certainly have the assets to be aggressive in the trade market.
The Knicks have a plethora of future first-round picks at their disposal and could be in a position to utilize them to acquire a potential final piece of their championship bid. According to one report, if the Knicks do end up scouring the trade market for an upgrade, Paul George is all of a sudden a name to keep an eye on.
George could be weighing a couple of different options this summer. He could opt out of the final season of his contract and test free agency. He could also opt into the final year of his contract and demand a trade - similar to what we saw from James Harden a year ago. What George will ultimately do remains very much a mystery. If he does end up pursuing a trade, the Knicks could be near the top of the list of teams that not only make sense for George but also a team that could afford the likely high asking price LA would have.
Could Paul George be the missing piece for the New York Knicks?
In a vacuum, the Knicks are a team that would make a ton of sense for George. He would fill a much-needed role as a starting small forward and would be an excellent fit next to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby. The addition of George would certainly bring about big questions regarding Julius Randle's future with the team, but that's probably a decision that needs to happen sooner rather than later.
But if the Knicks were to pull off such a deal, there's a reason to believe that a core of Brunson, George, Anunoby, and New York's depth could rival what the Boston Celtics have been able to build over the last few seasons.
The Knicks just need to determine whether George is the player that would take them over the top in the East. And if they believe he can, the Knicks certainly have the assets to make a deal come to fruition.