NBA Rumors: Knicks have all the ingredients to make trade for a star this offseason
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks are set up to make a big move for another star player this offseason. Will they pull the trigger?
Losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals couldn't be how the New York Knicks envision this season ending after they made the mid-season move for OG Anunoby. Nevertheless, injuries took a toll on the Knicks and they couldn't overcome it all when it mattered most. But just because this season ended in "disappointment," that doesn't mean New York shouldn't feel good about their future heading into the offseason.
In fact, the Knicks could be perfectly positioned to own the offseason.
As many have pointed out, if the Knicks are going to make another big move via trade, this would be the offseason to do so. After this season, things could get a lot more complicated for the Knicks. Not only will they have to give Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein fresh (and expensive) deals, but Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are two players who are in line for huge extensions soon.
Equipped with a plethora of future first-round picks due to them over the next few seasons, the Knicks could package a few of them along with one of their big-money players (such as Randle) to find what could represent the final piece of their championship puzzle. For as good as Randle has been for New York in each of the last two seasons, he seems like a player who could find himself on the outside looking in if New York does make another splash move.
The problem the New York Knicks face this offseason
Of course, the big problem that the Knicks could face this offseason is whether or not the right trade target will become available. At least for now, it would seem as if New York would mostly benefit from another offensive-minded wing or a two-way power forward that would fit better next to Anunoby. However, I'm not sure if that player will be readily available this offseason.
With how impactful Brunson has been, I can't imagine a dynamic between him and a player like Donovan Mitchell would make that much sense. But, I suppose you can never predict what will happen during an NBA offseason.
Either way, this summer should provide plenty of intrigue and, at least for now, it seems that the Knicks are primed to make a big move as they attempt to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference.