NBA Rumors: LA Clippers eyeing 1 more splash move as they continue to retool roster
NBA Rumors: The LA Clippers could be eyeing one more splash move as they continue to retool their roster.
One thing is clear; when the LA Clippers entered this offseason, they had the priority of not falling into irrelevancy - no matter what Paul George would end up doing. There's an argument the Clippers have managed to accomplish that even after letting PG walk in free agency. For better or worse, the Clippers have completely retooled their roster after losing PG and could still be doing so.
After the flurry of moves that they've already made through the first few weeks of the NBA offseason, there's a chance they may not be done yet. According to a recent report, the Clippers could be eyeing a move for Tyus Jones, who remains on the open market a couple of weeks into free agency.
It's a mystery as to why Jones is still a free agent considering how well he played last season. As a player who could be a starter or one of the best backups in the league, Jones would be a welcomed addition to a team like the Clippers.
The LA Clippers have completely retooled their roster
I'm not entirely sure what the plan is for the Clippers but they've managed to retool their roster after losing PG. Whether all the parts fit and if it will all work remains to be seen but I suppose you have to credit the Clippers for not completely sitting on their hands once it became apparent that PG was not going to re-sign with the team.
In PG's absence, the Clippers have added Mo Bamba, Nic Batum, Derrick Jones Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., and drafted Cameron Christie. They also managed to re-sign James Harden and Kai Jones. Again, I'm not sure how well these pieces will fit next to Kawhi and Harden but LA will certainly have a new look heading into next season.
And if this report is accurate, the Clippers are still very much open to the idea of adding or altering their roster even more. Whether they'll be able to pull off another sizable move or not remains to be seen. With how the Clippers have set themselves up, this season is going to be impossible to predict for LA. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if it was a huge success or extremely disappointing.
I'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing for the Clippers, or if that's how they envisioned this offseason going.