NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
LA Clippers
Overpaid: Kawhi Leonard, $49.2 million
Underpaid: Norman Powell, $19.2 million
I'm not sure what the LA Clippers have up their sleeve but it's clear they decided to punt on a retooling or rebuilding of their roster. With the perfect opportunity to do so this summer after Paul George elected to sign elsewhere in free agency, it's almost as if the Clippers decided to ignore that fact. But I suppose that's a different conversation for another day. As the team's most overpaid player, Kawhi Leonard immediately jumps off the cap sheet. Making nearly $50 million this season, Kawhi is a player who is beyond his prime and brings about more questions than answers for the team due to his injury concerns.
The good news is for the first time in the past five years, Kawhi played more than 60 regular season games in the season this past year. Unfortunately, he missed most of the playoffs because of injury. The question is, will he be able to avoid the injury bug this season?
As the team's most underpaid, you have to consider Norman Powell. A do-it-all contributor, he remains one of the best non-star-supporting players in the league.