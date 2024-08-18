NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Oklahoma City Thunder
Overpaid: Isaiah Hartenstein, $30 million
Underpaid: Jalen Williams, $4.7 million
There were many across the league who believed the Oklahoma City Thunder's chance to break through in the Western Conference was going to come this past season. While the Thunder did take a strong step forward this past season, it became clear there were still steps that needed to be taken. The hope is that after the moves they've made this offseason, the Thunder will emerge as that championship threat this season. Part of those offseason moves included signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a huge free-agent contract. While I do believe he's a quality player, I do believe he's a tad overpaid at $30 million per season.
Hartenstein is going to be a good player for the Thunder, but they could end up regretting this contract if he doesn't have another step forward in his development, which is far from a guarantee.
Jalen Williams, on the other hand, should be considered the most underpaid player on the roster. Already making star leaps in his development, Williams is quietly becoming one of the best two-way difference-makers in the NBA.