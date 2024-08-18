NBA Rumors: The most underpaid and overpaid players on every team in 2024-25
Utah Jazz
Overpaid: John Collins, $26.5 million
Underpaid: Keyonte George, $4 million
The Utah Jazz made the huge decision this offseason to sign Lauri Markkanen to a long-term contract. With this decision, we can probably cross off a full-blown rebuild of the roster in the near future. But that doesn't mean big changes can't still be on the horizon for the team. If that does happen, trading John Collins could be a priority. Collins is making $26.5 million this season and has to be considered the most overpaid player on the team. The only silver lining is that, at best, he has two years remaining on his deal with the team.
Keyonte George, as he prepares for his sophomore season, is projected to be a starter, and if he can lock up that role with the Jazz, the $4 million that he's due to be paid this season is going to be considered a huge bargain.
Even after Jazz agreed to pay Markkanen huge money, they are in a pretty good position from a financial standpoint. And if a couple more of their young players continue to make strides in their game, they could have one of the best young rosters in the league.