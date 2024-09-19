NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers avoid disaster just before the start of vital season
NBA Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers managed to avoid disaster after striking agreement for new arena in the city.
After reaching an agreement with the city of Philadelphia to build a new arena, it's official that the Philadelphia 76ers are not going anywhere. The Sixers and Mayor Cherelle Parker struck an agreement to build a new arena in Center City. The new arena will cost the team $1.5 billion and will likely halt all talks of the Sixers potentially leaving the city.
Even though it never seemed all that serious or likely, there was some whispers of the Sixers potentially building their new arena in New Jersey and, perhaps in turn, having to move the team entirely there. Aside from some exploratory talks, it doesn't seem as if that idea ever gained legs. Plus, moving a historic NBA franchise such as the Sixers out of Philadelphia would've been an odd sell for the league.
It always made the most sense for the Sixers to remain in Philadelphia but there's no question that one of the sticking points revolved around getting a new arena built. Now that it is settled and the team and the city of Philadelphia have struck a deal, management can focus on basketball once again.
The Philadelphia 76ers have the weight of a city on their shoulders
And heading into such an important season, that's probably the best for all parties involved. Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, there's no question it's now or never for the Sixers. If they're going to win an NBA Championship in the Joel Embiid era, it has to happen in the next 2-3 years.
To be perfectly honest, this season could be their best chance considering Paul George, their prized offseason acquisition, is 34 years old and isn't getting any younger. We also have to remember that Embiid is 30 and playing at the height of his powers. Tyrese Maxey is also continuing to rise as a young star in the league.
In theory, the Sixers should have a 2-3 year window to win a title. However, there's real evidence to suggest this may be their best shot at winning it all. But no matter what happens, the fans can now rest easy - the Sixers aren't going anywhere. They're staying in Philadelphia - for now.