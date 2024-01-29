NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers favorites to land former All-Star in buyout market?
Could the the biggest move for the Philadelphia 76ers come via the buyout market?
NBA Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers' biggest in-season roster upgrade could come by landing a former All-Star in the buyout market.
Since making the deal for James Harden at the beginning of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been highlighted as a team that could make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. And considering the Sixers are believed to be a piece away from emerging to the level of the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, it made even more sense for a big move at the deadline.
However, a little more than a week away from the deadline, the Sixers don't appear to be a team on the cusp of making a big move. There was some interest in Dejounte Murray, but the price may be too high for a player who may not be considered a great fit next to Tyrese Maxey, and with both Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby off the board, perhaps the Sixers could just wait until the offseason to strike on a big move.
When it comes to an in-season move between now and the push toward the playoffs, there could be a growing belief that the biggest roster "upgrade" the Sixers make is via the buyout market. According to Yahoo! Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer, former All-Star guard Kyle Lowry could be a "real possibility" for the Sixers if he does get bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.
If Lowry doesn't get traded again between now and the deadline, the belief is that he's going to get bought out by the Hornets. That could open the door for Lowry to join a contender. The Sixers could make sense as a team that could use some depth in the backcourt.
Would Kyle Lowry makes sense for the Philadelphia 76ers?
In an attempt to bolster their guard depth ahead of the push toward the playoffs, Lowry could make some sense as a natural playmaker for the Sixers. For as good as Patrick Beverley has been as the backup point guard to Maxey, he's not exactly considered a great playmaker. In fact, he's mostly known for his stingy defense at this point in his career.
Even Maxey's playmaking abilities have been questioned through the first few years of his career. Though, he has stepped up in that department this season by averaging a career-high seven assists per game. Still, adding a veteran playmaker like Lowry could make sense for a team that will have a tall task heading into the postseason.