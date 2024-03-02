NBA Rumors: Predicting 11 Stars that will be on the move during the 2024 offseason
The 2024 NBA offseason could offer some big player movement once again in the Association.
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
Dejounte Murray was one of the star players that many believed was going to end up defining the NBA Trade Deadline. However, in the end, the Atlanta Hawks ended up pulling him off the market. They may have just delayed the inevitable. The recent reporting seems to indicate that the Hawks are very much still going to shake up their roster and there's at least a good possibility that trading Murray ends up being a part of those changes.
A lot can in the next two months but after the trade rumors that the Hawks put Murray through for the majority of this season, I can't imagine they're not going to circle back to that idea during the offseason. If I had to bet, Murray is likely the odd man out in Atlanta. I'd imagine the Hawks trade Murray before Trae Young. And if they do trade both, that means a complete rebuild is on its way.
At this point, all signs seem to point to the Hawks trading Murray. He's likely going to get a fresh start for his career and it could end up paying dividends for both him and the Hawks in the long run.