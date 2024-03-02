NBA Rumors: Predicting 11 Stars that will be on the move during the 2024 offseason
The 2024 NBA offseason could offer some big player movement once again in the Association.
Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers
It was somewhat shocking that the Philadelphia 76ers still elected to acquire Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers at the NBA Trade Deadline considering the uncertainties they were facing with the Joel Embiid situation. Nevertheless, the Sixers believed it was a worthy gamble either way. So far, Hield has looked pretty good for the Sixers. Even though they may not be winning at a great pace, Hield seems like an excellent trade deadline pickup. That said, I'm still not sold he's going to be a long-term mainstay for the Sixers.
Heading into the offseason, the Sixers will have their hopes on adding another star player. And if they're able to do that either via free agency or trade, that could complicate the team's ability or desire to bring back Hield at a price that he's likely going to be seeking on the open market. Ultimately, that's why I believe this could be a one-and-done year for Hield as a member of the Sixers.
Philadelphia could also fallback to Hield if they strike out on some other big names but at that point, I'd imagine he may have some better offers.