NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
28. Obi Toppin, Restricted
Making a somewhat surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers will head into the offseason with a priority of trying to find the right pieces to complement their established core. One player whose future could very much be up in the air is Obi Toppin. While he did have his moments scattered throughout this season, and certainly in the NBA Playoffs, his ultimate value will likely be something that is determined by the open market. I'm assuming the Pacers are going to allow him to test the restricted free agency market and then will make a determination if they want to match an offer sheet.
Especially for a player like Toppin, that's not a bad plan. Considering the Pacers have already opened their wallets for Pascal Siakam this offseason, I have a hard time envisioning them giving Toppin a huge extension. I could be wrong, but there's a chance Toppin walks elsewhere if the price is right.
In the end, I predict the Pacers and Toppin will find a happy middle ground. My sense is that the two sides need each other more than either is willing to admit.
Prediction: Indiana Pacers