NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
27. Tyus Jones, Unrestricted
It was at least somewhat surprising when the Washington Wizards didn't elect to trade Tyus Jones at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline. With how productive he was in a starting role for the Wizards, you'd have to imagine that there had to be at least one team that was willing to trade a late first-round pick for his services. In the end, it's something Washington could end up regretting considering Jones can now leave in free agency. I predict that he will and a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder could make sense as a fit.
The Thunder will be looking to expand their depth this offseason and with the growing chance that Josh Giddey could be on the move, the team could be looking for another guard that can contribute on a consistent basis. Coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points and seven assists on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range, Jones would be one of the better backup point guards in the league.
In a perfect world, Jones would get another opportunity to be a starter. However, I believe his best role on a team comes from being a backup, especially if he's interested in playing for a contender.
Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder