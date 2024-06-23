NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
15. Bruce Brown, Team option
The Toronto Raptors have another big decision to make regarding another potential free agent this summer. And that's Bruce Brown. After trading for him as part of the Pascal Siakam return, there's a growing expectation that the Raptors have an offseason plan of trading Brown at some point over the next couple of months. First, they'll have to opt into the final year of his contract as it does come with a club option. I believe that will end up being the case for Brown, and he's going to be back in a Raptors uniform even if it is momentarily.
Once Toronto opts into the final year of his contract, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see the team aggressively shop him on the open market. When the Raptors acquired brown from the Pacers, you'd have to imagine that the plan was always to flip him for an asset in the future.
The question is, will that happen during the offseason or will the Raptors wait up until next year's NBA trade deadline to pull the trigger? At this point, it's impossible to tell or predict one way or another.
Prediction: Toronto Raptors