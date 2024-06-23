NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
8. Klay Thompson, Unrestricted
As the rumors continue to spiral, and with the way things currently stand between the two sides, there's a very real chance that Klay Thompson is going to openly test free agency this offseason. How that ends up going for him remains to be seen, but it's clear that he has a specific number and/or contract length that he's looking for and he's not going to settle. At least not for now. All that said, in the end, I still predict that Klay is going to end up re-signing with the Golden State Warriors. While there are certain teams that could make sense for Klay at this point in his career, finishing his career with the Warriors makes too much sense for it not to happen.
But both sides are going to want it done on their word and it's not going to happen that way. Eventually, the two sides are going to sit down and hammer something that makes sense for both sides. There's going to have to be some give and take, until a deal is finally agreed upon.
However, when this offseason is said and done, I'd be shocked if Klay and the Warriors didn't find a resolution that led back to each other.
Prediction: Golden State Warriors