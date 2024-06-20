NBA Rumors: Ranking 4 most likely outcomes for Klay Thompson in free agency
NBA Rumors: Working through and ranking the four most likely outcomes for Klay Thompson as he prepares to test the free-agency waters.
With less than two weeks until the start of NBA Free Agency, the Golden State Warriors will have their hands full in trying to find a resolution with Klay Thompson, who according to recent reports is preparing to test the open market. In an ideal world, the two sides would be able to find a happy medium and Klay would be able to finish his career in Golden State. However, as we've seen time and time again in the NBA, there are times when the business side of the league wins out in these types of situations.
In short, there's no guarantee Klay and the Warriors will be able to find an outcome that is ideal for both sides. With that in mind, we'll rank the four most likely outcomes for Klay Thompson in free agency this offseason.
4. Klay Thompson signs a short-term max deal with an outside team
From everything that's been reported recently, it seems as if Klay Thompson is prioritizing contract length the most heading into NBA Free Agency. That's why I believe that Klay signing a short-term max deal with an outside team is the least likely scenario for him this offseason. If he indeed wants the security of a 3 or 4-year deal, it doesn't make much sense for him to take the gamble of signing with a new team with that security of a long-term deal.