NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
NBA Rumors: Looking back and ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings from the 2024 NBA offseason.
Even though the 2024 NBA offseason hasn't been as chaotic and active as we've seen other NBA summers in the recent past, there have still been some major changes that have taken place across the league. With still a couple of months before the real preparation for the new season begins, this is the best time to begin to look back at what has transpired this offseason.
In this article, we're going to identify a few of the best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings of the offseason.
10. James Wiseman, Indiana Pacers
The contract: 2 years, $4.8 million
Even after making a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, the Indiana Pacers wasted little time this summer in not only cementing the foundation of its future by re-signing Pascal Siakam but also making one of the most underrated moves of the offseason by signing James Wiseman to a two-year, $4.8 million contract.
A move that could end up being one of the better low-risk, high-reward signings of the offseason, the Pacers are hoping that Wiseman can find his footing in the league in their developmental system. As one of the most purely talented young bigs in the league, Wiseman has admittedly struggled through the first few years of his career. After bouncing around from Golden State to Detroit, the hope is that the third team will be the charm for him.
At just 23 years old, this is a worthy gamble for the Pacers.