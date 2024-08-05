NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
1. Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks
The contract: 3 years, $50 million
Considering the moves that took place this offseason, Klay Thompson's signing with the Dallas Mavericks has to be considered one of the best low-risk, high-reward moves of the summer. The fact that he's only due roughly $15 million per season over the next three years, and the fact that his ceiling could help elevate the Mavs to contender status makes this a really smart move.
At worst, Klay is a shell of himself and can't offer much to the Mavs aside from being an above-average shooter. However, if this move does end up working out for the Mavs, he could help them win an NBA Championship in the next 1-2 seasons. Dallas already made an NBA Finals run and could seemingly be a Klay addition away from reemerging next season as the favorite in the Western Conference.
Dallas needed to make an addition this summer and by adding Klay at the number they were able to makes this a great investment.