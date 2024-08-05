NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
7. Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs
The contract: 1 year, $10.4 million
Heading into the NBA offseason, many believed the San Antonio Spurs were going to attempt to make a big splash to add a supporting star next to Victor Wembanyama. Even though that didn't fully come to fruition, though it didn't come without effort, the Spurs did manage to make a couple of additions to their roster. The biggest of the two revolved around San Antonio signing Chris Paul to a one-year deal in free agency.
Narratives aside, this is a deal that could be considered one of the best low-risk moves of the offseason. The fact that it's a one-year deal is only part of that equation. You also have to add in the fact that even if Paul gets injured at any point this season, his knowledge and leadership influence that he'll still have on the young team's locker room will prove to be valuable.
While the Spurs made this move with the intent of Paul making an on-the-court impact, he's almost going to make an equally big impact off the court and inside the locker room. And that's what you have to love most about this one-year deal by the Spurs.