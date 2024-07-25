San Antonio Spurs nearly stole the NBA offseason with eye-opening trade
The San Antonio Spurs attempted to steal the offseason by making a bold trade for a difference-making guard.
As Victor Wembanyama impressed during his rookie season en route to winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award this past season for the San Antonio Spurs, it was just a small preview of what we could expect in the future. How quickly we see Wemby make the leap to superstardom could very well not only fall in his own development but also in the way the Spurs successfully build around him.
Heading into the NBA offseason, this was one of the bigger storylines out there. However, for the most part, the Spurs didn't make the "big splash" move that many anticipated them making. They embraced the role of facilitator for the Sacramento Kings, absorbing Harrison Barnes via trade, and then signed Chris Paul when he was waived from the Golden State Warriors. But the big move didn't come.
But, now we know, it wasn't because of a lack of effort. According to a recent report, the Spurs did try to make a bold move this offseason, and had they pulled the trigger on one of their two pursuits, they certainly would've been the story of the summer.
San Antonio reportedly attempted to trade for Indiana Pacers standout guard Andrew Nembhard and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. However, neither the Pacers nor Cavs were willing to part ways with their emerging young players. Indiana recently gave Nembhard an extension and Cleveland has rebuffed all trade inquiries for Garland so far this offseason, even after inking Donovan Mitchell to an extension.
Where do the San Antonio Spurs go from here?
After missing out on two of their trade targets this offseason, you can't help but wonder where the Spurs go from here. It's clear they pivoted to adding Paul in the backcourt, but could San Antonio simply be waiting in the shadows for another opportunity to pounce?
The Spurs have to be excited about Stephon Castle's long-term potential but I don't believe the Spurs are going to sit quietly for him to fully blossom. Wemby is ready to win now and if last season was any indication, he could be prepared to make a huge jump this year.
The Spurs are a team that should be monitored over the next few months. They seem prepared to make a bold move in an attempt to help Wemby by surrounding him with a more talented supporting cast.