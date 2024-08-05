NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
2. Gary Trent Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
The contract: 1 year, $2.8 million deal
There's a case to be made that the Milwaukee Bucks may have gotten the biggest steal of free agency by inking Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year, minimum contract. That'll be roughly around $2.8 million for this season. In an attempt to rebuild his reputation around the league, Trent has made the bold move of signing for less to sign with a contender. While Trent has struggled with consistency through the first few years of his career, the talent is clearly evident. He may not be an elite player but Trent can be a really good player in the right system.
If the Bucks carve out the right role for him, Trent could be in line for a huge year in Milwaukee. Having already played alongside Damian Lillard (dating back to their time with Portland) will only help his transition. Even though it may not have been a popular move across the league, this seems like a natural low-risk, high-reward move for the Bucks.
I'm not sure how this will all play out for Trent and the Bucks, but if pure talent is any indication, there's a good chance this year ends up panning out for both sides.