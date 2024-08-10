NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
13. Chris Paul embraces San Antonio's youth movement
After the Golden State Warriors weren't able to find a trade partner for him, they decided to waive Chris Paul just before the start of the NBA Free Agency frenzy. Once becoming a free agency, Paul decided to sign with the San Antonio Spurs. This would've been a huge deal 10-12 years ago, but an argument could be made that it's still a strong move for the Spurs. Looking for some stability in the backcourt, Paul will give the Spurs an element that they didn't have last season. He should give the Spurs a playmaking boost, making life easier on Victor Wembanyama.
At the same time, Paul also will be a good mentor for Stephon Castle, who the Spurs selected with their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. I'm not sure if Paul's addition will help San Antonio win many games this season but there's no question he will help in many other ways.
The fact that Paul, at this stage of his career, was willing to sign with the rebuilding Spurs tells you wall you need to know about how he feels about head coach Gregg Popovich and budding superstar Victor Wembanyama.