NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
12. Gary Trent Jr. takes prove-it deal with Milwaukee Bucks
After being relatively quiet for much of the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks got on the board with their first splash move by signing Gary Trent Jr. to a "prove-it" deal. After not finding the free-agent market he believed he would, Trent decided to take less to sign with a contender in an attempt to rebuild his reputation around the league before an opportunity to hit the free-agent market again in 2025. How it will end up working out for Trent remains to be seen. However, in theory, adding a talent like Trent should bode well for a Bucks team that could use a bit of a boast heading into next season.
Even after acquiring Damian Lillard last offseason, the Bucks were one of the most disappointing teams in the playoffs this past season. A big part of that was due to injuries but it's never great for a contender to falter in the first round of the playoffs, injuries or not.
In back-to-back seasons now, the Bucks have been upset in the first round. Milwaukee needed to change something up and the addition of Trent could be exactly that. The fit isn't great and Trent has become quite the polarizing player around the league, but getting his offensive ability on a minimum contract has to be considered a win for the team on paper.