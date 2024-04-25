NBA Rumors: Will Paul George's FA decision be impacted by LA Clippers playoff fate?
NBA Rumors: How much will Paul George's decision be impacted by the LA Clippers' playoff fate? We try to break it down.
Admittedly, it was surprising when Paul George didn't agree to a contract extension with the LA Clippers shortly after Kawhi Leonard did. For the last few years, these are two players that have been linked at the hip. However, with a big decision by George that needs to be made this summer, that may no longer be the case for long.
Heading into the offseason, there's a chance that George ends up testing the free-agent market. Having still not yet agreed to an extension, there's a very real chance George is going to at least listen to other free-agent offers once the offseason begins. Quite frankly, there are many teams hoping that ends up happening.
Nevertheless, at least for now, there's still a growing expectation that, despite the whispers, George will eventually re-sign with the Clippers this summer. That said, you can't help but wonder how much that could be impacted by how the Clippers' playoff run ends.
In what has become a championship or bust season for LA, the Clippers are locked into a difficult first-round playoff matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Even though LA is favored to win this series, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dallas, led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, on the winning side.
And if that does end up happening, it could throw a wrench into the free-agency plans of George.
How much does Paul George value winning?
In the end, this is the question that George will have to answer this summer. If the Clippers aren't able to make a deep playoff run this season, you'd have to wonder if this is a core that is ever going to be able to get it done. The Clippers have the most talented roster they've had throughout the Kawhi-PG era and are as healthy as they've been in a long time.
And George may have to weigh that fact this summer. I'm sure George loves being in LA. But if he truly wants to put himself in the best position to win an NBA Championship, he may have to leave LA. The big question is, does George ultimately believe that, and how much will that be swayed by what happens the rest of this playoff run?
The next few weeks could go a long way in deciding the futures of many players, including Paul George.