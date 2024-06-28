NBA Rumors: Shocking West contender nearly traded for Paul George on draft night?
Over the next few days, the LA Clippers have some big decisions regarding their future. The biggest decision revolves around what they end up doing with Paul George. From all indications, the Clippers don't seem willing to offer PG the long-term deal that he's reportedly seeking. If that remains to be the case heading into the start of free agency, it could push PG to ask for a trade.
In fact, the early stages of that possibility could already be in motion. Over the last few days, it appears that the Clippers have held at least some trade talks centered around PG. One shocking Western Conference team made a strong inquiry and might've been close to acquiring the All-Star forward at the NBA Draft.
According to a recent report, the Denver Nuggets held trade talks with the Clippers regarding a potential PG trade around the NBA Draft. The Nuggets were building an offer centered around Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, and draft capital. Unfortunately, the talks fell apart due to one big difference between LA's asking price and what Denver was willing to offer.
Why trade talks broke down between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers
The two sides could not meet in the middle when it came to draft capital. The Clippers were reportedly seeking "significant" draft capital. If this is indeed the case and the Clippers were asking for not only MPJ but also significant draft capital in exchange for PG, you have to wonder if there's any team out there that will be willing - or able - to meet that high asking price.
It's something to keep in mind as we get deeper and deeper into the start of the offseason. Especially if PG ends up going down the path of opting into the final year of his contract and demanding a trade away from the Clippers.
If PG does demand a trade from LA, there will be interest across the league. The big question is whether any of the interested teams will be willing to meet the extremely high asking price for PG. Objectively, it seems like the asking price revolves around a borderline All-Star player and draft capital.
As the start of NBA Free Agency quickly approaches, the PG situation in LA is certainly one to keep a close eye on.