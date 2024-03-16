NBA Rumors: Should the Miami Heat begin panicking about Tyler Herro's injury issue?
NBA Rumors: With Tyler Herro dealing with another injury, it may be time for the Miami Heat to express a bit more concern as the NBA Playoffs quickly approach.
With roughly 15 regular season games remaining, it's been quite the up-and-down year for the Miami Heat. In a convoluted Eastern Conference, the Heat could theoretically finish anywhere from fourth all the way down to eighth. The last month of the season could have some huge implications on whether the Heat has another deep playoff run in them. But it may be difficult for the Heat to finish the year strong if they're not completely healthy.
And right now, the Heat isn't. Miami has been without arguably their most important offensive player for nearly a month now. Tyler Herro, who suffered a right foot injury in late February, remains out of the lineup and there isn't a current timetable for his return. For an injury that wasn't deemed to be serious, Herro is close to missing a full month because of it. At some point, it's only natural for the Heat to get a bit concerned about how this situation has developed.
How concerned should the Miami Heat be about Tyler Herro?
Overall, this is the second extended absence that Herro has had this season. Earlier this year, Herro missed more than a month from November into December with an ankle injury. Up to now, Herro has only played in 36 games this season for the Heat.
In a vacuum, the Heat has performed fair without Herro. Miami is 17-13 with Herro out of the lineup this season. Still, it's clear that there are many nights when they miss his offensive explosiveness. And that's not good with the start of the NBA Playoffs right around the corner.
For all the flack that Herro gets, there's no question that he can help the Heat. Whether he's used in the right role is irrelevant. Once the playoffs begin, the Heat is going to need the scoring punch that Herro can provide on any given night.
As the Heat continue to struggle with offensive consistency, it's insane to think that they wouldn't benefit from having 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range reinserted back into the lineup ahead of the playoffs.
Can the Heat make another surprisingly deep playoff run? Theoretically, sure. But whether they're willing to admit it or not, that's going to be a lot more difficult without Herro in the lineup.