NBA Rumors: Surprising current star could be part of Las Vegas expansion ownership
NBA Rumors: A surprising current star could be a part of the Las Vegas expansion ownership team if they're awarded a new NBA team.
Over the next few months, all eyes will be on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in how he begins to move forward with the process of expansion in the Association. There are recent whispers that the process to move forward with expansion in the league will begin in the next few months. By the start of the 2025 calendar year, we should have at least some movement on the front. How much? We shall see. But there is an expectation that there will be some positive news and, perhaps most important, steps taken forward.
While there are plenty of cities that could state an argument for their value in being awarded an expansion team in the NBA, at this point, the two leading candidates have to be Seattle and Las Vegas. Seattle already has the proven market, infrastructure, and fan base to support an NBA team. That will certainly give them an edge. Plus, the storied history of the SuperSonics could depend on it. On the other hand, Las Vegas is quickly growing as a sports destination as franchises such as the Raiders (NFL), Knights (NHL, and Aces (WNBA) have excelled in their short existence. The A's (MLB) could also be ready to relocate to Las Vegas in the not-so-distant future.
It would only make sense for the NBA to dip its toes in the Las Vegas frenzy. At this point, it would be surprising if Vegas wasn't awarded an NBA team as part of its plan of expansion.
Could LeBron James bring the NBA to Las Vegas?
If that does end up being the plan for the league, a surprising superstar player could be part of the bidding ownership. According to a recent report, LeBron James could partner with the Fenway Sports Group to bid on bringing a team to Vegas.
If LeBron is retired by 2027, which is when the NBA is looking to bring in the two expansion teams, this could make sense. A retired LeBron would be a great ambassador for the league. He's been a near picture-perfect face for the league over the past two decades and him still holding a presence in the NBA as an owner is probably something the league would be interested in.
There are plenty of variables at play here and who knows if LeBron even plans to be retired by then, but if the pieces do fall in place, we could be looking at LeBron James, the owner, in a few years.
And I'd have to imagine it would be great for the league.