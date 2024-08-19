NBA Rumors: Team USA Basketball will have a new leading voice for 2028 Olympics
There are two well-respected favorites who are in line to replace Steve Kerr as the head coach of Team USA Basketball ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
After a thrilling and electric run to a fifth-straight Gold Medal, there's a very real chance that Team USA Basketball is going to look very different. And it's not just because the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry could be gone because of Father Time. In addition to a huge amount of turnover that could end up taking place for Team USA roster-wise, there could also be some big changes in the coaching staff.
According to a recent report, it's widely expected for Steve Kerr to step down as the head coach of Team USA Basketball, leaving the likes of Erik Spoelstra and Ty Lue, who have been on Kerr's coaching staff, as the natural potential replacements.
If things do end up playing that way for Team USA Basketball, there's not only going to be several different players headlining the 2028 roster but there will also be a new leading voice for the team from a coaching perspective.
It will be interesting to see if other coaches emerge as potential replacements for Kerr but even if there is a large pool of candidates, I believe there's one favorite for the job.
Who will likely replace Steve Kerr as the leading voice of Team USA Basketball?
If I had to make a prediction, I'd assume Spoelstra will get the nod as the new leading voice for Team USA Basketball. He's well-respected across the league and is considered to be the best active coach in the NBA if anything second to Gregg Popovich. He's had a history of coaching some of the biggest names in the Association while leading them to huge success.
I'd have to think that a big part of coaching USA Basketball is being able to manage many big egos on the roster while also being one of the best x's and o's coaches in the game; if that's not a near-perfect description of Spoelstra as a basketball coach, I'm not sure what is.
And when Kerr does officially step down as the head coach of Team USA Basketball, I'd expect Spoelstra to formally get the job offer. Whether he'll accept it or not may be an entirely different question. You'd imagine he would, but I suppose nothing is entirely off the table.