NBA Rumors: The real reason why Zach LaVine wants a trade away from the Bulls
NBA Rumors: The real reason why Zach LaVine wants a fresh start (away from the Chicago Bulls) has been revealed.
As we head into a holding pattern of the NBA offseason in which the trade market will dictate the next phase of the summer, the Chicago Bulls are a team worth keeping a close eye on. In a perfect world, they'll be able to trade Zach LaVine over the next few weeks. But at least thus far, that's proven to be a difficult task to pull off.
This leads one to believe, is a trade of LaVine actually that necessary. When you understand the reason why LaVine wants to be traded, the answer to that question is quite clear.
According to a recent report, the reason why LaVine wants a trade away from the Bulls is because of the differences of opinion between him and head coach Billy Donovan. That's a pretty fair reason why a trade might be necessary. It's never ideal for your star player to have a bad relationship with the head coach.
But while it's easy to say a trade is the best possible path forward, it's clearly not going to be easy to find a willing trade partner.
There isn't much of a trade market for Zach LaVine
Even though I don't think there are many who would disagree with the statement that the Bulls and LaVine would be both better off with a divorce, I'm not sure there's a viable trade market at the moment. For one reason or another, teams aren't biting on the possibility of acquiring LaVine via trade.
Because of his large contract and the questions about whether he is considered a "winning" player in today's game, there's a natural hesitation when it comes to his trade market. So much so that there have been whispers that the Bulls will have to attach an asset in order to move LaVine via trade.
Even then, there's no guarantee it will happen. But all it takes is just one team to be interested. I'd have to imagine that, eventually, one team is going to embrace the challenge. After all, at his core, LaVine is supremely talented and productive. That's never been an issue for him. Finding the right fit and landing spot will be pivotal to how the next phase of his career goes.
At this point, the Bulls and LaVine just need to end this "will they or won't they" song and dance. I'm sure there's hope on both sides that a resolution is found soon.