NBA Trade Rumors: Fire sale is underway in Chicago and Zach LaVine is likely next
NBA Trade Rumors: The fire sale appears to be underway for the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine is likely the next candidate to be traded.
It wasn't all that surprising that the Chicago Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder to tip off what could end up being a busy offseason for the team, but it surely was telling. If nothing else, the Bulls trading Caruso tells us that a retooling of the roster is very much underway. If there was any doubt about that possibility this offseason, that much is now clear. And the trade of Caruso could just be the start.
From all indications, it appears as if a fire sale is underway in Chicago. And there could be one player who could be on the chopping block next - Zach LaVine. LaVine has been in and out of the rumor mill for what feels like the better part of the last year now. If it wasn't for a season-ending injury, he likely would've been moved at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline. Now that he's on the mend, it's no surprise that the interest in LaVine is back.
According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, there's a "growing" trade market for LaVine. If that is indeed the case, there is a strong possibility that he could be moved before or at the 2024 NBA Draft.
How the rest of the NBA has impacted Zach LaVine's trade market
If LaVine's trade market is growing, you can't help but wonder if the lack of other big-name stars available in free agency and via trade is helping the Bulls. The overwhelming belief is Donovan Mitchell isn't going to hit the trade block, Klay Thompson, Paul George, and LeBron James are all likely going to re-sign with their incumbent teams. And aside from Dejounte Murray and/or Trae Young, there aren't many clear trade targets on the open market right now.
For as much as his reputation has taken a hit recently, LaVine is still a highly productive player and could be a strong second or third option for a playoff team. Could the uncertainty around the rest of the league be the reason why LaVine's trade market has suddenly resurrected? It's certainly something to think about as we get closer and closer to the start of the offseason.
Either way, even after trading Caruso, the Bulls clearly aren't done making moves. LaVine could be next and so can Nikola Vucevic.