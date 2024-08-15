NBA Schedule: Opening Week, Christmas Day MLK Day, and other notable matchups
The 2024-25 NBA schedule has been released; let's take a look at some of the most notable games on the calendar.
In anticipation of the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the NBA has officially released the entire schedule for the new campaign. Even though the start of training camps is still six weeks away, the release of the NBA schedule is naturally going to bring some much-needed excitement back into the basketball world. With the NBA offseason at a near standstill, it will be good to discuss something more than just speculation.
As the basketball world continues to wait patiently for the start of the new season, let's take a look at some of the bigger matchups and dates the NBA has to offer for the 2024-25 campaign.
NBA's Opening Week schedule
Tuesday, October 22:
New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers
Wednesday, October 23:
Indiana Pacers @ Detroit Pistons
Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic @ Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors
Charlotte Hornets @ Houston Rockets
Chicago Bulls @ New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz
Phoenix Suns @ LA Clippers
Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers
Thursday, October 24:
Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards
San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Sacramento Kings
Friday, October 25:
Brooklyn Nets @ Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors
Charlotte Hornets @ Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks
Memphis Grizzlies @ Houston Rockets
Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks
Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz
Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trail Blazers
Saturday, October 26:
LA Clippers @ Denver Nuggets
Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets
Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Washington Wizards
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Chicago Bulls
Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies
Toronto Raptors @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers
Sunday, October 27:
Philadelphia 76ers @ Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets
New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trail Blazers
Atlanta Hawks @ Oklahoma City Thunder
LA Clippers @ Golden State Warriors
NBA's Christmas Day schedule - December 25, 2024
San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks
Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns
MLK Day schedule - January 20, 2025
Dallas Mavericks @ Charlotte Hornets
Detroit Pistons @ Houston Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors
Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans