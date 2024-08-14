NBA Schedule Release: 4 Matchups that should've gotten the opening night nod
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets
Anthony Davis was having a great season for the Minnesota Timberwolves but it was his performance in leading the team over the Denver Nuggets and to the Western Conference Finals that truly cemented his rising superstar status in the NBA Playoffs. I'd argue that this matchup should've been the slam dunk nightcap selection for the league. However, they decided to go with the Los Angeles Lakers instead.
But if they had a second option, it probably would've or should've been the Wolves at the Nuggets. In what ended up being one of the great series from the playoffs last season, it would've been great to see these two teams go head-to-head to start the year. There would be plenty of storylines that would've driven this matchup on opening night.
Will Edwards be able to pick up where he left off last season and will he be able to make the final leap toward superstar status? Will the Wolves as a team be as strong as a contender in the Western Conference as they were a year ago? How will the Nuggets handle the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope? Oh, this should've been on the opening night slate.