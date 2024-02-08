NBA Trade Deadline Day rumor roundup: Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown market heating up?
Breaking down the biggest rumors now that NBA Trade Deadline Day is officially here.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day is officially here. As we get deeper into the day, the expectation is that the transaction traffic is going to pick up. Early on in the day, the rumor mill should be operating at full steam. However, as we inch closer and closer to the 3:00 p.m. trade deadline, the deals should start coming in.
This is a rumor mill roundup of the bigger whispers that are taking place on deadline day.
Utah Jazz have joined the pursuit of Bruce Brown
The Toronto Raptors have been one of the more active teams in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. We've seen them already part ways with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. The belief is that Bruce Brown (who was part of the Siakam return) is going to follow suit at some point today.
According to a recent report, the Utah Jazz is one team that has joined the pursuit of Brown. In addition to Brown, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are two other teams that have been linked to the do-it-all wing. At this point, it would be surprising if Brown wasn't traded before the deadline.
The New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as a dark horse landing spot for Dejounte Murray?
One of the other bigger rumors that have emerged leading up to the deadline revolves around the New Orleans Pelicans jumping into the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes. In addition to the Pelicans, the Lakers, Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers are two other teams that could seemingly emerge as landing spots for Murray.
A long list of teams are pursuing Kelly Olynyk
Adding to that same report from Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer is a rumored long list of teams that have expressed interest in Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk. Of note, the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers have shown interest in the big man. The Boston Celtics were another team interested in Olynyk but after making the move for Xavier Tillman, the belief is that they may remove themselves from their pursuit of the veteran big.
Bones Hyland could be on the move
LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland is a player who could be on the move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Hyland has not been in the Clippers' rotation for much of this season and the asking price for him heading into the deadline isn't high. He's certainly a name to keep an eye on even though he hasn't played much of a role since being traded to LA.
The asking price for Alex Caruso remains high
Now that Zach LaVine is out for the season due to an injury, he's unlikely to be moved. The same is probably likely for DeMar DeRozan unless they get a huge offer at the deadline. Alex Caruso remains highly unlikely to be moved too. The asking price from the Chicago Bulls remains high. According to a recent report, the Bulls need to be blown away if they're going to part ways with Caruso.
