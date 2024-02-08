NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
New York Knicks
Trade deadline moves: Acquired OG Anunoby, Alec Burks, and Bojan Bogdanovic
For the second straight NBA Trade Deadline season, there's a chance that the New York Knicks may have made one of the most impactful moves. Last season, the Knicks made an underrated trade deadline move for Josh Hart, and this season, New York made the splash move for OG Anunoby. In completely retooling their roster toward more of a win-now team, the Knicks now have one of the best two-way stars in the league with Anunoby.
The impact that Anunoby has made for the Knicks already is mind-boggling. Since Anunoby joined the starting lineup, the Knicks have arguably been the best team in the NBA. Add in Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, and the Knicks could really be onto something this season.
With the way the Knicks have been playing in the last month, it wouldn't be surprising if they ended up finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the East standings.
I'm not sure if the Knicks are quite ready to break through in the East just yet but they have a roster that certainly has the ability to give many of the contenders fits in a possible seven-game series.
Grade: A+