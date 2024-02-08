NBA Trades: New York Knicks made all-in move for Bojan Bogdanovic at deadline
The New York Knicks made additiona moves for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic at the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trades: The New York Knicks may be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference after making another big move for Bojan Bogdanovic.
With all due respect to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, who have star-studded rosters, the New York Knicks may be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs. If it wasn't clear already, the Knicks are all-in this season.
At the turn of the calendar year, the Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in a blockbuster deal. The team has taken off since then and has evolved into one of the hottest teams in the league. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it would've been understandable for the Knicks to stand pat. However, that's not exactly what has happened.
The Knicks not only didn't decide to stand pat, but they made another splash move at the deadline. In a deal with the Detroit Pistons, New York acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Aridiacono, and two second-round picks.
How good can the New York Knicks be this season?
In an attempt to solidify the supporting cast around Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have been working around the clock to find the right mixture of difference-makers that could put this team in the best position to compete in the East. And they've done a great job in doing so.
Bogdanovic and Burks may not be in the prime of their careers any longer but could play key roles off the bench for New York. Bogdanovic as a fourth option is borderline unfair with how good he's been the past year and a half during his time with the Detroit Pistons.
In 28 games played this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 20 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. The fact that Bogdanovic is going to be playing off the likes of Brunson and Julius Randle now in New York, his life on the offensive end is going to get a lot easier.
That should be a scary sight for opposing teams.
When healthy, the Knicks are going to be one of the biggest threats to the Celtics in the East. As good as Boston has looked so far this season, New York might finally have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with them in a seven-game series.
At that point, it could come down to whichever team is better on the defensive end of the floor. At this point, you have to give the edge to New York.