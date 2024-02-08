NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Philadelphia 76ers
Trade deadline deals: Acquired Buddy Hield, traded Patrick Beverley
The Philadelphia 76ers were a team that many expected to be active heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. And with a few hours to spare before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Sixers made quite the bold move. Philadelphia acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks. It was a deal that made sense for the Sixers on multiple fronts.
However, the biggest sign of the deal was that it now points to the likely return of Joel Embiid before the end of the season. If there were any doubts, this is a deal that strongly hints that the Sixers expect him back. That doesn't mean that there can't be setbacks that prevent Embiid from returning this season, but just that the Sixers expect him to return.
On paper, this could prove to be a great move for the Sixers. Hield gives Philadelphia a true third option and a dynamic 3-point shooting threat next to Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers got better. The question is, how much better did they get?
Grade: B+