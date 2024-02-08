NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Golden State Warriors
Trade deadline moves: Traded Cory Joseph
The Golden State Warriors, who have struggled for much of the season, needed to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Currently sitting outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings, you'd imagine that if the Warriors were going to snap out of this first-half rut, a move at the trade deadline would go a long way in helping this team's chances of turning their season around.
However, instead of making a move, the Warriors elected to stand pat and trust their core to resurrect the season on their own. A move that could end up being a huge mistake for the franchise.
Maybe the Warriors know exactly what they're doing and they end up flipping the switch on their season heading into the push toward the playoffs. However, with the way the team has played during the first half of the season, it's hard to envision that being the case for the Warriors. This is a team that very much entered the NBA Trade Deadline week in need of a boost. In the end, there wasn't a deal the front office believed enough in to make.
Grade: F