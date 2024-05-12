NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Houston Rockets
Trade scenario: Jalen Green is moved
Last summer, it quickly became apparent that the Houston Rockets were pivoting towards more of a win-now team. After setting a strong foundation of young players, the Rockets and their decision-makers believed it was time to take a step forward by signing Fred Vanvleet and Dillon Brooks to big-money free-agent deals. Even though the team did take a bit of a step forward this season, those two moves still weren't enough for the Rockets to emerge as a playoff team in the Western Conference.
As the whispers continue to point to the Rockets looking to make another win-now move this summer, one trade scenario that the team should already be preparing for is one that involves Jalen Green being traded. If the Rockets do want to make a big splash via trade this summer, they're likely going to have to move one of their two strong young players. And with the strides that Alperen Sengun has made over the past two years, I'd have to imagine that the Rockets are more likely to trade Green than at this point.
Trading Green is certainly something the Rockets should be prepared for and one that they've likely already discussed behind closed doors.