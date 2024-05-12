NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Franchise-altering trade scenario every team must prepare for
Cleveland Cavaliers
Trade scenario: Trading Donovan Mitchell
It's no surprise to see that the Cleveland Cavaliers' season isn't over yet and we're already talking about a potential Donovan Mitchell trade. But that's the type of offseason that awaits the Cavs if this isn't addressed in a strong manner. If Cleveland and Mitchell don't want to enter the offseason by playing the "will they or won't they" game, the only way this goes away is if Mitchell signs an extension or if Cleveland simply says they're going to let Mitchell play out the duration of his contract. I highly doubt either of those two things happen.
Assuming I'm correct, that's going to lead to an interesting offseason in which the Cavs are going to have to make a huge decision, one that will certainly alter the future of the franchise. At this point, trading Mitchell, if he continues to deny signing an extension, is something the Cavs may have to seriously think about.
With only one year remaining on his contract before he can test unrestricted free agency, this is the offseason where the next shoe has to drop between Cleveland and Mitchell. With just weeks before the official start of the NBA offseason, no one seems to know where this story is going next.