NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
NBA Trade Rumors: As the offseason comes to a lull, we explore one notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025.
Even though the 2024 NBA offseason was quite active, it may not have had the fireworks that perhaps some were expecting it to have. But that's not a bad thing. In fact, it could point to the idea that the 2025 draft season could end up being pretty vast and chaotic. Even though it could take some time before it fully develops, the opportunity will certainly be there as soon as the season begins.
Looking ahead, we explore every team and identify one notable player who is a likely trade candidate heading into the 2025 trade season.
1 Trade candidate for every NBA team heading into the 2025 trade season
Atlanta Hawks
2025 trade candidate: DeAndre Hunter
The Atlanta Hawks are clearly heading into retooling mode. After trading Dejounte Murray, the team may not be done reshuffling their roster. One notable player who could find himself on the trade block soon is DeAndre Hunter. After the team drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and with the continued development of Jalen Johnson, there's a chance a player like Hunter could be expendable for the team.
On a pretty favorable contract, there could be a vast trade market for Hunter. If the Hawks do lean into the retooling of the roster and want to free up added minutes for Johnson and Risacher, it could make sense for the team to move on from Hunter. At some point between now and the end of the 2025 trade season, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Hawks move on from Hunter.