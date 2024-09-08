NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Minnesota Timberwolves
2025 trade candidate: Karl-Anthony Towns
From all indications, the Minnesota Timberwolves believe that their core is good enough to compete for a championship. Whether or not that will be proven to be true, we should learn a lot about the future of this team based on how they look this season. The Wolves may be banking on internal development, but there's a chance they may have to make a huge decision on their future. And part of that decision could include moving on from either Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns.
On paper, I'd imagine the Wolves would much rather move on from KAT considering his huge contract. Gobert has just one season on his deal after this season and is much more manageable. KAT has one of the richest contracts in the league, and he may not even be a defined No. 2 on this roster.
There's a scenario in which the Wolves end up trading KAT at some point in the next calendar year because of this.