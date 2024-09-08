NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
New Orleans Pelicans
2025 trade candidate: Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in an unfortunate situation. On the one hand, the team should be excited after making a move for Dejounte Murray this offseason. However, on the other, it could be difficult for the Pelicans to get overly excited about this season considering how much uncertainty revolves around the future of Brandon Ingram. As a player who may very well still find himself on the trade block, the Pelicans have to tread carefully this season in how they manage this situation.
If the Pelicans aren't careful, this is one of those dark clouds that could potentially derail a season. That's why I do believe the Pelicans will eventually trade Ingram. It may not happen until the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline but, at this point, it should feel like a foregone conclusion for the team.
Even though it would be exciting to see how much a big 4 of Murray, CJ McCollum, Ingram, and Zion Williamson can rise in the Western Conference, it may be short-lived because of financial reasons.