NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
Boston Celtics
2025 trade candidate: Kristaps Porzingis
As much of a surprise as it would be if the Boston Celtics did trade Kristaps Porzingis in the next calendar year, I can't help but wonder how this team is going to shave off some salary over the next two seasons. In a way, trading KP would be an easy way to do just that. After this upcoming season, KP just has one more year remaining on his contract. With the way, he's played over the last few years of his career, there's a belief that he's going to demand a big payday once he hits free agency after the 2025–26 season.
With how much money the Celtics already have locked up in their core, there's no guarantee that they'll be able to re-sign KP in a couple of seasons. Because of that possibility, it makes him a natural trade candidate next year.
Whether the Celtics would want to pull the trigger on a deal or not remains to be seen. However, we do have to remember that the Celtics essentially won last year's NBA title without KP in the lineup. If nothing else, that gives Boston something else to think about.