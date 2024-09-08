NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
New York Knicks
2025 trade candidate: Julius Randle
Over the past two years, the New York Knicks have quickly risen among the ranks in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Knicks are now considered one of the favorites. Even though the Knicks continued to improve their roster with the addition of Mikal Bridges this offseason, there are still fair questions to ask about the future of this team - especially when it comes to where Julius Randle fits in all of it. Randle has just one year left on his contract and could leave in free agency after this season, but I do believe there's a chance the Knicks could trade him before all that happens.
Even though it would probably be in the best interest of the team to find out how good they could be at full health, I'm not sure how well of a fit Randle is with the way the team has been built over the last seven months. The additions of OG Anunoby and Bridges have certainly complicated Randle's future.
As the Knicks look to other ways to improve their roster, they could take a strong look at moving Randle in order to find depth at other positions.