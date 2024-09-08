NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Notable player on every team who is a likely trade candidate in 2025
San Antonio Spurs
2025 trade candidate: Keldon Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs are clearly one of the most talented young teams in the league, and most of that is due to Victor Wembanyama being on the roster. However, even beyond Wemby, there is a lot of promise for the Spurs moving forward. One player who the Spurs could be split on is Keldon Johnson. And because of that, it could open the door to the possibility of a trade at some point in the near future. Johnson is a good player and can be a valued contributor to a team. I'm just not sure how much he fits the future of the team - and I do believe the Spurs can trade him for some decent value.
To be clear, I don't believe the Spurs would want to trade Johnson just for the sake of removing him from the roster. That would be foolish for a team that is building something special around the young core.
However, if the right deal does come along, perhaps for a star player, there's a chance the Spurs may have to include Johnson to get something done. If that does end up being the case, I wouldn't imagine the Spurs would hesitate.