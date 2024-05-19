NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Orlando Magic
1 sleeper trade target: Duncan Robinson
With the strides that the Orlando Magic made this season as a franchise, this is a team that will likely head into the offseason in hopes of landing another difference-making piece to help this team take another step forward in the Eastern Conference. Well, that could be easier said than done. But there are certainly options for the Magic heading into the offseason.
While all the hype surrounding the Magic revolves around a potential pursuit of Klay Thompson, who will likely end up testing free agency this summer, I can't help but think about another potential dark horse trade target that Orlando should have on their radar. That's Duncan Robinson, arguably the best shooter in the NBA at the moment.
If the Miami Heat does end up pivoting away from this current build and needs to move Robinson, the Magic should be one of the teams interested in acquiring the talented 3-point shooting specialist. Orlando desperately needs 3-point shooting heading into next season and adding Robinson could very much accomplish that for the team.