NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Chicago Bulls
1 Sleeper trade target: Brandon Ingram
If the Chicago Bulls do not plan on entering a rebuild this summer, there almost has to be a huge move on the horizon. I'm not sure if they'll be able to land any of the big-name free agents but a player like Brandon Ingram should be on the team's radar heading into the summer. With just one year remaining on his contract, it's become almost a forgone conclusion that the New Orleans Pelicans are going to trade Ingram at some point before the start of next season.
If a bidding war does take place, the Bulls should do whatever they can to jump in on the negotiations. If Chicago does indeed plan on re-signing DeMar DeRozan this summer, there has to be another move lined up aside from trading Zach LaVine.
That's where a potential deal for Ingram could make sense for Chicago. The Bulls clearly don't want to take a huge step back heading into next season and adding a player like Ingram to an already established core with DeRozan and Alex Caruso would help the Bulls remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.