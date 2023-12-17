NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring one panic move that every team should consider making as the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches.
As the countdown toward the NBA Trade Deadline begins (less than two months away), the conversation surrounding what teams should do is going to ramp up over the course of the next few weeks. The next few months are generally one of the most exciting times of the year around the NBA.
While the competition is great and nothing beats the atmosphere that surrounds the NBA Playoffs and Finals, there's something about the NBA transaction that many seem to orbit to. Many times, it's often what drives the majority of the in-season conversation.
And through the first quarter of the season, there's going to arise the opportunity for teams to begin to explore trades that could completely change the trajectory of their respective seasons. There are even some deals that could be viewed as "panic" moves for some teams. On that front, we'll explore one panic move that each team should consider making ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Atlanta Hawks
Panic move: Trading Trae Young or Dejounte Murray
The Atlanta Hawks are going nowhere fast and there's going to be an opportunity for them to explore a big move at the trade deadline. If they can't pull off a move for Pascal Siakam, who they've been linked to, perhaps they would want to retool the roster another way. Maybe they open themselves to the possibility of trading Traey Young or Dejounte Murray?
With the lack of improvement that the Hawks have made over the last couple of seasons, it's worth a conversation.